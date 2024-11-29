Rethinking CX As An Operating Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe Tawfik - Kinetic CXDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinetic CX , the leading boutique CX firm providing full-service customer experience consultancy and design services, has released a report providing new insights on why so many companies never realise long-term or sustainable business growth from improvements in customer experience. Over the past 11 years, the firm has been working with a number of organisations both in the region and abroad. After conducting its own research, the team at Kinetic CX concluded that there is a direct link between the internal understanding of what CX is and its ability to capitalise on its potential as a powerful growth tool. The report claims that customer experience is one of the most misunderstood concepts in business.Organisations can be categorised based on their collective understanding of CX and how to properly use it in their business. The report claims that many organisations mistakenly focus on the customer first and ignore or neglect the internal aspects of how they operate as a business. The traditional view of CX as a discipline evolved from customer service and customer relationship management, leading to the current interpretation of CX and how it should be practised. The focus on customer touchpoints, customer interactions and the journeys that customers take is important, but the investments made in remedying them are typically short-lived and require further investments to rectify the same issue on an ongoing basis.The evidence collected over time points towards this notion that organisations that have led their sector and remain leaders in CX take a different approach to CX. The approach they take is to apply CX as an operating model for their entire business rather than as a discipline given to a department to manage. These organisations that use CX as the basis of their operating model are the ones that generate higher revenues and profits and acquire more customers than their peers on a continuous and sustainable basis. There are very definitive characteristics displayed by these leaders. Organisations displaying these characteristics include companies like Apple, Zappos, Amazon, Netflix, P&G, and Tesla.The report says organisations need to rethink their definition of CX and how to use it effectively to generate both growth and increased profitability.“The shift in thinking and understanding must begin with the CEO. Everything rests on the hope that the CEO can believe in the value and then work tirelessly to build an organisation with a CX-based operating model at its core. The findings in our case studies point towards this as the most essential aspect of making a great organisation”, said Joe Tawfik, author of the paper .The full report on the importance of redefining customer journey mapping can be found on the Kinetic CX website.ENDAbout Kinetic CXKinetic CX is a boutique full-service CX consultancy and design company. Kinetic CX specialises in CX transformation projects incorporating strategy, CX maturity assessments, roadmaps, journey redesign and CX activation. Kinetic CX is part of Kinetic Consulting.Website:UAE: Level 14, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai, UAEAustralia: Level 10, 20 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000For more information, please contact:Media OfficerE: ...

