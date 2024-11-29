SSS Initiates Criminal Case Related To Smuggling In Foreign Country Using Diplomatic Status

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A criminal case initiated by the State Security Service is being prosecuted in connection with the fact that the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in collusion with the citizens of other countries, participated in the commission of smuggling crimes between foreign countries, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the State Security Service (SSS).

SSS noted that during the investigations, lieutenant colonel Mammadov Gahraman Shamil, who served as the chief assistant to the military attaché of the of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United States of America, colluded with another citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Gasimov Anar Ali, and citizens of foreign countries. a particularly large amount of gold transported from the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Turkiye by a pre-conspired group of individuals substantial suspicions were established that the ingots were involved in smuggling across the customs border.

So, according to the agreement reached in advance with others, Kahraman Mammadov, who holds a position with diplomatic status, came to the Republic of Turkey from the United States of America on November 22, 2024, and was brought by Anar Gasimov from the United Arab Emirates on the same day and was located outside the customs control at Istanbul International Airport. He took the bag that was placed in the storage room, which contained a large amount of gold bars. By deliberately using the diplomatic passport and official powers confirming the privileges and immunities intended for the members of the diplomatic staff, he took the gold bars through the customs border at that airport without declaring them. Later, Kahraman Mammadov was stopped by Turkish law enforcement officers while driving a taxi to a hotel in Istanbul to hand over these gold bars to Anar Gasimov. During the inspection of his bag, 70 kilograms of gold bars worth 10 million 220 thousand 900 manats were found and taken away.

As a result of investigations, another bag containing 14 kilograms of gold bars and which did not cross the customs border was found in the mentioned storage area at the airport.

Also, Anar Gasimov was detained in the Republic of Turkey and charged with criminal responsibility.

12.1, 206.3.2, 12.1-1, 206.3.3 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the case of a group of persons who conspired in advance outside the country, using a service position) and 12.1- 1, 341.1 (Position outside the country by a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan was brought to criminal responsibility under the articles of abuse of authority or exceeding the authority of duty), the Baku Military Court ordered a preventive measure against him.

At the moment, investigative and operational measures are being continued in the criminal case.