The Eclectic Band ZEMENT Has Dropped Two New Enticing Tracks

Hailing From Germany, two incredibly talented individuals decided to surprise the world with their expression of thoughts and creativity through their ZEMENT . The band which is an experimental rock / avant-rock band consists of Philipp Hager and Christian Büdel. The two tracks that have been gaining a lot of attention recently are called 'Station to Station' and 'Move/Procession' . Both of these tracks are part of their upcoming album 'PASSAGEN' which is a concept album. This album showcases the capability of words. In this album, words will find more space than ever before in the band's history.

The album 'PASSAGEN' is a loose narrative, a stream of consciousness, in which songs with lyrics and purely instrumental pieces complement each other. The track 'Station to Station' portrays the reflection and articulation that meets the euphoria of free improvisation and the catharsis of the dance floor. 'Move/Procession' showcases a journey, on which the narrator embarks, out of the paralyzing standstill and into a space of possibilities.

Inspired by the works of authors like Mark Fisher and Walter Benjamin the latest offering of ZEMENT tells a coming-of-age story of a person, who's searching for a new life, a new self in a new place, asking questions to themselves about the world we live in, not willing to let the bitterness win. Both of these tracks are streaming on Spotify and fans can learn more about their upcoming album which will be released on February 14th, 2025 for which they are preparing a release tour in spring from their social media profiles on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and SoundCloud .

