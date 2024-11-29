Phosphate Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - Ammonium Phosphate Segment Is Projected To Be The Second-Fastest Growing Segment Of The Phosphate Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate Market by Type (Phosphoric Acid, Ammonium, Calcium, Sodium, Potassium), Type of Resource (Sedimentary Marine Deposits, Igneous and Weathered), Application (Fertilizers, Animal Feed, Food Additives), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the phosphate market is estimated to grow from USD 180.99 billion in 2024 to USD 219.74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The market for phosphate is experiencing a significant increase in demand due to problems in the environment caused by soil erosion and depletion. Continuous years of cultivation on the same land, not replaced with adequate nutrient supply, have caused extensive loss of soil nutrient levels in most farmlands and agricultural lands, especially with the intensified farming practices. Since phosphorus is one of the minerals necessary for root development and transfer of energy within plants, it tends to be among the earliest minerals depleted. Applying phosphate fertilizers will help farmers regain fertility for their lands and prevent degradation through replenishing phosphorus reserves in the soils.



Ammonium phosphate segment is projected to be the second-fastest growing segment of phosphate market, during the forecast period

Ammonium phosphate segment is estimated to be the second-fastest growing segment of phosphate market, during the forecast period. Ammonium phosphate's increasing market significance can be attributed to its adaptability in industrial applications. Among its many non-agricultural applications is fire suppression, where it is an essential part of dry chemical fire extinguishers. Ammonium phosphate's fire-retardant qualities make it a perfect chemical for putting out flames, particularly in areas with flammable materials. In areas where wildfires are common or in businesses where fire dangers are a significant issue, this application is extremely crucial.

Biogenic segment was the third-largest type of resource of phosphate market, in terms of value, in 2023

Biogenic segment stands as the third-largest type of resource in the phosphate market. Given that it is constantly generated by biological activity, biogenic phosphate is a renewable resource. When it comes to phosphate extraction, this renewable nature provides a distinct ecological benefit since it provides a more sustainable way to source phosphorus for agriculture without depleting non-renewable resources. Moreover, biogenic phosphates are more appealing to nations and enterprises looking to lessen their ecological footprint because of their comparatively minimal environmental impact when extracted when compared to other mining techniques.

Food additives segment was the third largest application of phosphate market, in terms of value, in 2023

Food additives segment stands as the third-largest application in the phosphate market. The usage of phosphates as food additives is mainly linked to their functional properties. Adding phosphates to meat and poultry products enhances the juiciness and tenderness of the meat while maintaining their water content. They ensure that the moisture in meats is not lost during the stages of processing and cooking, preventing the loss of valuable nutrients, and improving the overall eating experience. Phosphates that improve the quality and shelf life of meat products are therefore in greater demand due to the growing demand for meat products worldwide.

North America was the third largest region in the phosphate market, in terms of value.

North America was the third-largest region in the phosphate market, in terms of value, in 2023. The phosphate market in the region is comparatively mature, growing slower than the developing markets in the Asia-Pacific region or even in the Middle East and Africa. Developments in mining techniques have increased efficiency in the extraction of phosphates, which lowered cost and lower negative impacts on the environment. Furthermore, developments in fertilizer formulations, for instance, more efficient fertilizer formulation, promote the growth of the phosphate industry. Such fertilizers resolve both economic and environmental issues since they are specially developed to increase the efficiency of nutrient uptake and allow farmers to produce more yields on fewer applications of fertilizers.

The key players profiled in the report include OCP Group, The Mosaic Company, PhosAgro Group of Companies, Ma'aden, Nutrien, EuroChem, Innophos Holdings, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Kazphosphate, ICL Group, Wengfu Group Co., Yara and Yuntianhua Group.

