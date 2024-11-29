Watch: The FX Fallout From Trump's Tariff Tirade
- ING) This week saw the first real engagement between Donald Trump, his social media
posts, and the markets. Canada and Mexico are in his sights, and the president-elect is threatening to impose 25% tariffs on all goods coming into America from those countries. The Canadian dollar and the Chinese renminbi have come under pressure, and the Mexican peso is now at its lowest level in 2 years. ING's Chris Turner looks at what might happen next and where this leaves the US Federal Reserve as it considers further interest rate cuts.
