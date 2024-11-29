(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's is experiencing a remarkable transformation. Foreign direct (FDI) in the first quarter of 2024 reached an impressive $6.572 billion. This figure represents a substantial increase of $1.837 billion compared to the same period last year. The Central of Argentina BCRA released these encouraging statistics on Thursday.



Debt transactions led the charge, contributing $3.511 billion to the total FDI inflow. reinvestment followed closely behind, adding $2.353 billion to the mix. Capital contributions and mergers and acquisitions played smaller but significant roles. They added $366 million and $342 million respectively to the overall investment landscape.



Four key sectors dominated the FDI scene, capturing 96% of the total inflow. These included deposit-taking institutions, manufacturing, mining and quarrying, and wholesale and retail trade. The automotive repair industry also saw significant investment during this period. This diverse range of sectors receiving investment points to a broad-based economic recovery.







Brazil and Spain emerged as the top sources of FDI, each injecting $1.441 billion into Argentina's economy. The United States followed closely, contributing $1.022 billion. China secured the fourth position with an investment of $432 million. Uruguay and the Netherlands rounded out the top six, investing $330 million and $305 million respectively.

Argentina's FDI Soars: $6.57 Billion in Q1 2024, Brazil and Spain Top Sources

By the end of March 2024, Argentina's gross FDI liability position stood at an impressive $152.47 billion. This figure comprised $97.12 billion in equity stakes and $55.349 billion in debt instruments. These numbers reflect a complex web of foreign investment across various sectors of the Argentine economy.



The surge in FDI suggests a renewed faith in Argentina's economic potential. It highlights the country's ability to attract capital despite global economic uncertainties. However, challenges remain. Argentina must balance this influx of foreign capital with domestic economic needs. The country faces the task of translating these investments into sustainable growth and job creation.











