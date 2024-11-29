UEFA Europa League: Qarabag FC Losts To Olympique Lyon
Laman Ismayilova
Qarabag FC has lost to Olympique Lyon (France) in the match of
the UEFA Europa League, Group Stage, Azernews
reports.
The match, which took place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican
Stadium, ended with a 4:1 victory for the opponent.
For Olympique Lyon, the goals were scored by Jorj Mikautadze (2
goals), Corentin Tolisso, and Malik Fofana. The only goal for
Qarabag FC was scored by Olavio Juninyo from a penalty.
Note that Qarabag FC has one victory in the UEFA Europa League
Group Stage. Qarabag FC will play the next match against Elfsborg
(Sweden) on December 12.
The 2024–25 UEFA Europa League is the 54th season of Europe's
secondary club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 16th
season since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa
League.
This is the first season played under a new format, which
replaces the 32-team group stage with a 36-team league phase.
This increases the total number of matches played in the
competition (excluding qualifying rounds) from 141 to 189.
The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the
Champions League league or knockout phase to the Europa League
knockout phase, and thus Europa League winners (Atalanta in the
2023–24 edition) can no longer defend their title as the winner of
the Europa League automatically qualifies for the Champions League
league phase.
The final will be played on May 21, 2025 at the San Mamés
Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League will automatically
qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase and earn
the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions
League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
