UEFA Europa League: Qarabag FC Losts To Olympique Lyon

Qarabag FC has lost to Olympique Lyon (France) in the match of the Europa League, Group Stage, Azernews reports.

The match, which took place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, ended with a 4:1 victory for the opponent.

For Olympique Lyon, the goals were scored by Jorj Mikautadze (2 goals), Corentin Tolisso, and Malik Fofana. The only goal for Qarabag FC was scored by Olavio Juninyo from a penalty.

Note that Qarabag FC has one victory in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage. Qarabag FC will play the next match against Elfsborg (Sweden) on December 12.

The 2024–25 UEFA Europa League is the 54th season of Europe's secondary club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 16th season since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League.

This is the first season played under a new format, which replaces the 32-team group stage with a 36-team league phase.

This increases the total number of matches played in the competition (excluding qualifying rounds) from 141 to 189.

The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the Champions League league or knockout phase to the Europa League knockout phase, and thus Europa League winners (Atalanta in the 2023–24 edition) can no longer defend their title as the winner of the Europa League automatically qualifies for the Champions League league phase.

The final will be played on May 21, 2025 at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.