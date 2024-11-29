SJ Auctioneers Will Hold An Online-Only Jewelry, Silverware, Toys And Decor Auction On December 15

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brooklyn, NY, USA, November 29, 2024 -- Anyone looking for that perfect holiday gift need look no further than SJ Auctioneer's online-only Jewelry, Silverware, Toys & Décor auction scheduled for Sunday, December 15th, beginning at 6pm Eastern time. The sale is loaded with 250 lots in a wide range of categories, with the good news being all items will be able to ship in time for the holidays.



The auction showcases items by famous name designers and makers, including Tiffany & Co., Buccellati, Bvlgari, Georg Jensen, Louis Marx, Orrefors, Meissen, Versace, Swarovski, Herend, Gucci, Baccarat, Yonezawa, Ichiko, Montblanc, Tetard Freres, Del Vecchi, Millefiori, Del Corte, Chraistian Louboutin, Omega, Fritz Berman, Lynn Chase, Charles Field Haviland and others.



Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers. A link to the catalog is here:



Jewelry will be led by a gorgeous Buccellati 18k gold Macri band with 0.30 carats of diamonds, size 6 1⁄4 (est. $4,800-$5,500); an elegant Gucci signed sterling silver cuff bracelet made in Italy, featuring a refined logo that adds a touch of iconic luxury (est. $600-$700); and a Bvlgari 18k yellow gold pendant with a NYC subway token, with the original pouch (est. $3,000-$3,800).



Fine service dinner plates will feature a set of five fine bone china plates with fish motifs made by Mintons for Tiffany & Co., beautifully adorned with gilding and various motifs (est. $500-$750); a set of four Limoges (France) Charles Field Haviland Cerisieres de Monet service plates with a nice blue and white cherry trees design (est. $750-$800); and a set of four dinner plates, made in Japan and designed by Lynn Chase, boasting a jaguar jungle motif (est. $750-$800).



Japanese friction toy vehicles are enormously popular with collectors. The auction will feature an Ichiko Japanese toy friction bus, 16 inches long, with the original box, and a Japanese sound tin friction toy bus, trade mark, 14 inches long (both est. $200-$500). Also up for bid is a Louis Marx tin litho large livestock company truck with cattle and the original box (est. $500-$1,500).



A four-piece vanity set by Jay Strongwater consisting of a finger purse mirror with raised butterfly motifs, a frame with a raised butterfly motif and a compact with a girl's face that opens up and has two mirrors should settle at $199-$250. Strongwater's taste for big, bold bijoux was seen on fashion runways, magazine covers, and jewelry counters across the U.S.



To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Fine Collectibles, Jewelry, Silver and Toys auction set for Sunday, December 15th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit

