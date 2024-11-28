Animal Disinfectants Market Growth Accelerates Toward $5.7 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal disinfectants is witnessing robust growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and a projected CAGR of 7.9%, reaching USD 5.7 billion by 2029. This expansion is driven by increasing awareness about animal and hygiene, stricter regulations for food safety and biosecurity, and the development of eco-friendly disinfectants.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Livestock Diseases

The spread of diseases like African Swine Fever (ASF) has underscored the critical need for effective disease prevention. In Europe, ASF outbreaks in domestic pigs rose from 537 in 2022 to 902 in 2023, reflecting the escalating threat. Wild boar outbreaks also increased from 7,442 to 5,445 in the same period, highlighting the importance of biosecurity, disease surveillance, and disinfection in preventing severe economic and food security impacts.

Dairy Cleaning Dominates Application Segments

Dairy farms rely heavily on disinfectants to ensure the cleanliness of equipment, surfaces, and facilities. With over 1 billion cows globally in 2022 (USDA), maintaining hygienic conditions is paramount to prevent disease transmission and ensure high-quality milk production. Advanced cleaning solutions, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid mixtures, are increasingly used to sanitize milking systems and pipelines. Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold a significant market share, driven by increased poultry production and exports. Countries like Mexico and Canada have seen poultry production grow substantially between 2020 and 2022, necessitating effective disinfectants to maintain biosecurity in intensive farming environments.

Innovations in the Market

Leading animal disinfectants companies are focusing on advanced formulations to address the evolving needs of the industry. For instance, Neogen Corporation launched the Neogen Farm Fluid MAX disinfectant in 2024, targeting pathogens like Eimeria oocysts. Such innovations underline the importance of effective solutions in combating farm-specific challenges.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include:



Neogen Corporation (US)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Lanxess (Germany)

Zoetis (US)

Solvay (Belgium) Ecolab (US)

Opportunities and Strategic Insights



Identifying new revenue streams: Innovations like biodegradable disinfectants offer untapped potential.

Customer retention and acquisition: Delivering tailored solutions to meet biosecurity needs in dairy and poultry sectors. Market defense: Competitors must continuously innovate and maintain strong partnerships.

As awareness about animal hygiene continues to grow, the animal disinfectants industry is poised for significant expansion, with stakeholders across the industry benefiting from enhanced disease prevention and control measures.

Key Advances in the Animal Disinfectants Industry



In April 2024, Neogen launched Farm Fluid MAX Disinfectant, which is a powerful and versatile solution designed to meet the rigorous needs of livestock and poultry markets across Great Britain. It effectively eliminates pathogens and maintains high standards of hygiene in farm environments. In January 2022, STOCKMEIER Group acquired New Química S.L., which specializes in the storage, sales, and distribution of chemical products. This acquisition will help STOCKMEIER to expand its geographic footprint in Spain. In May 2021, Kersia Group acquired Bioarmor, a manufacturer of enzyme-based hygiene products for cleaning and disinfecting buildings, equipment, and animal water and environmental solutions for pig, poultry, ruminant, and horse farms. Bioarmor has a commercial presence in France, and this acquisition strengthens that presence. In October 2022, Diversey acquired Tasman Chemicals, an Australian manufacturer of professional hygiene and cleaning solutions. This acquisition would strengthen Diversey's operational presence and customer experience in New Zealand and Australia, facilitating the expansion of the company's reach. In June 2022, Kemin Industries introduced two new chlorine-dioxide-based antimicrobial and disinfectant solutions, KEEPER and OXINE, in Asia. These solutions can be applied to food, water, food-contact surfaces, processing equipment, and food production environments.

