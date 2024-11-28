Oil Prices Edge Up As OPEC+ Meeting Postponed

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil saw a slight uptick on Thursday, breaking a three-day losing streak. This shift came as the Organization of Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) postponed their upcoming meeting.



The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah remained a focal point for traders. crude, the global oil benchmark, closed at $72.78 per barrel.



This represented a 0.66% increase for February 2025 contracts on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery rose 0.25% to $68.89 per barrel.



The OPEC+ meeting, initially scheduled for Sunday, December 1, has been moved to Thursday, December 5. This delay sparked speculation about potential production adjustments.



OPEC+ currently produces about half of the world's oil supply. The group has been gradually unwinding production cuts implemented during the pandemic.







However, slowing global demand and increased non-OPEC production have complicated this process. These factors have put downward pressure on oil prices in recent months.

OPEC+ and Geopolitical Tensions

Earlier this month, OPEC+ postponed planned production increases due to demand concerns. Market observers expect the group to maintain its cautious stance at the upcoming meeting.



The organization faces the challenge of balancing market share with price stability. Geopolitical tensions continue to influence oil markets. The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah faced new challenges.



The Lebanese extremist group reported Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, alleging a violation of the truce. U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving, limiting trading activity.



This holiday lull may have contributed to the modest price movements observed. Traders will likely remain cautious until markets fully reopen and more economic data becomes available.



The oil market's response to these events highlights the complex interplay of supply, demand, and geopolitical factors. As OPEC+ prepares for its rescheduled meeting, market participants will closely monitor any signals about future production plans.

