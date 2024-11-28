Western Investment Company Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) (“ Western ” or the“ Corporation ”) today reported its and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR+. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars and comparisons are to the prior periods ended September 30, 2023. Western had a strong third quarter, with equity income coming in at expectations, exceeding all third quarter results for the past five years. Western's associate companies (“ Associates ”) are running smoothly, and the transactions that will transition Western to a property and casualty insurance and investment holding company are proceeding as planned. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Western acquired the first tranche of shares in Fortress Insurance Company (“ Fortress ”) increasing the Corporation's ownership in Fortress to 83.57% from 28.45%. Uncapitalized transaction costs were $260,530 and $277,528 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 respectively. Western's portion of the $1.1 million gain on the sale of Foothills' Kelowna warehouse for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $554,934. In the absence of these extraordinary items, it is apparent how the strong results in the third quarter allowed Western to make up for the cooler start to the summer that impacted seasonal businesses in the second quarter.

Three months ended Sept 30, Nine months ended Sept 30, ($ unless otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Income from equity investments 1,008,243 681,383 48 % 1,178,644 1,779,803 -34 % Finance income 188,269 161,969 16 % 566,013 465,035 22 % Gain on disposal 22,978 486 4628 % 22,978 486 4628 % Management fees 37,500 37,500 0 % 112,500 112,500 0 % Income 1,256,990 881,338 43 % 1,880,135 2,357,824 -58 % Net income 521,104 488,590 7 % 149,959 1,070,035 -86 % Remove one-time items: Extraordinary gain (554,934 ) Uncapitalized transaction costs 260,350 277,528 Normalized Income 781,454 488,590 60 % 427,487 515,101 -17 %



“It has been an incredibly busy and focused time for Western and our Associates. Our Associates collectively delivered a strong third quarter, allowing Western to outperform relative to the same quarter last year despite some one-time transaction costs we had to absorb,” said Scott Tannas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western.“Our transition towards a property and casualty insurance and investment holding company is going smoothly. Subsequent to the end of the quarter we increased our total ownership in Fortress to 83.57%, and we expect to acquire the remaining shares in the near future. The Private Placement that was upsized to a maximum of $30 million in aggregate proceeds is expected to close on December 6th and the Rights Offering appears to have been well received. It is truly great to see our plan come together to position Western and Fortress for growth and success.”

Portfolio Company Report for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Fortress

Fortress gross written premiums increased 102% to $30.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $15.3 million in the prior year. Overall, insurance service results at Fortress are comparable to the comparative period in 2023, as the company manages this growth with the increase in administrative expenses that come with it. Fortress is focused on diversification, expanding its product offerings into liability insurance, and on growing the Ontario market. Fortress is primed to become a key focus of Western.

Key Highlights :



Gross written premiums grew 102% to $30.9 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared with $15.3 million in the comparative period 2023.

2024 results include three new programs which didn't exist in 2023. Such programs add geographic diversity and class of insurance to the portfolio. Fortress's investment portfolio, including cash, grew 23% to $22.7 million compared to $18.4 million as at September 30, 2023.



For the nine months ending September 30, 2024, Western recognized equity income of $85,258 from Fortress compared to $103,496 in equity income for the comparative period ended September 30, 2023.

Three months ended Sept 30, Nine months ended Sept 30, Financial results ($) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Insurance revenue 6,206,829 5,341,356 16 % 17,778,333 15,024,227 18 % Insurance service result 616,370 600,699 3 % 1,117,350 1,700,079 -34 % Investment income (loss) 487,185 (72,147 ) N/A 974,696 283,048 244 % Net income (loss) 188,588 45,692 313 % 299,676 544,845 -45 % Gross written premiums1 15,167,777 4,326,060 251 % 30,945,542 15,307,900 102 %

1 Supplementary financial measure – total gross insurance premiums written during the year.

GlassMasters Autoglass (“GlassMasters”)

GlassMasters continued its growth trajectory with a 20% increase in sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the comparative period in 2023. GlassMasters has seen an average of 20% growth in revenue annually for the past four years. This has been achieved through a combination of growth at current retail and warehouse locations and from the addition of new locations. After adding three locations in 2023, GlassMasters opened its first location in Winnipeg in the second quarter of 2024, and the company expects to add a warehouse in Winnipeg in the coming months. GlassMasters serves as Western's primary cash flow source, with regular interest payments occurring on the restructured shareholder notes.

Foothills Creamery (“Foothills”)

Operational and strategic improvements have given Foothills a boost in profitability over the last couple of years. Gross margins have improved by 2% from 2023. Sales, gross profit and EBITDA for 2024 are comparable to the prior year after removing the prior year's one time gain on the sale of real estate. Foothills continues to innovate with new products and is expanding its customer base.

Golden Health Care (“Golden”)

Golden Health Care is working to improve occupancy at its underutilized homes resulting in an increase in revenue of 11% compared to the comparative nine month period 2023. Inflation has impacted the cost of care, and attracting staff has been challenging. Management is focused on occupancy and is working to access government funding for senior care, which would allow more seniors in need to access their beds.

Outlook

Looking forward, Western's financial results and their presentation will change significantly as a result of the consolidation of Fortress, which became a subsidiary on October 1, 2024. Equity income from the remaining Associates for the fourth quarter are expected to be in line with normal seasonality, with the fourth quarter traditionally being a modest quarter. Costs associated with the transactions closing in the fourth quarter will continue to be incurred.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the Exchange under the symbol WI.

For more information on Western, please visit its website at .

CONTACT INFORMATION - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Scott Tannas President and Chief Executive Officer (403) 652-0408 ...

