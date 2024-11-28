Sheinbaum And Trump Discuss Bilateral Strategy On Fentanyl And Migration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed key details from her recent phone conversation with Donald Trump. The leaders focused on migration control, fentanyl crisis management, and future cooperation between both nations.



Sheinbaum outlined Mexico's comprehensive migration approach to Trump. She highlighted successful programs like "Sembrando Vida" and "Jovenes Construyendo el Futuro" operating in Central America, set for expansion in 2025.



The Mexican strategy allows migrants to process U.S. permits in southern Mexico rather than traveling to Mexico City. The plan offers job opportunities through the Labor Ministry and shelter support via the Welfare Ministry.



Regarding fentanyl, Sheinbaum emphasized Mexico's success in limiting domestic consumption through strong family bonds and prevention campaigns.



The "Fentanyl Kills" campaign particularly caught Trump's attention, drawing parallels with successful anti-smoking initiatives. Trump requested detailed information about Mexico 's anti-drug programs, which the Foreign Ministry promptly delivered.







Sheinbaum expressed readiness for joint security efforts while maintaining national sovereignty. The Mexican President plans future discussions about controlling illegal arms trafficking from the United States.



Both leaders agreed to maintain open communication channels for addressing shared challenges. The conversation reflects a pragmatic approach to bilateral relations.



In short, it emphasizes practical solutions over political rhetoric. This exchange suggests a business-like partnership based on mutual interests and respect for sovereignty.

