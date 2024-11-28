“Four Pillars Of Wisdom” By Da'ron Cox Offers Empowerment And Guidance
11/28/2024 9:07:49 AM
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Nov 28, 2024 (Issuewire )
PenGame Publishing is proud to announce the collaboration and Promotion of " Four Pillars of Wisdom: A Grandmother's Love" , the powerful new book by author Da'ron Cox. Through the lens of love and wisdom imparted by his grandmother, this inspiring work offers a blueprint for young people, particularly Black youth, to navigate the complexities of life while embracing their strength and potential.
At just 3 years old, Da'ron Cox began learning the foundational principles his grandmother called her“Four Pillars of Wisdom” to prepare him for the challenges he would face as a Black man in America. These timeless pillars- Education, Math, Politics, and Religion -shaped his perspective and became a guiding force throughout his life.
In this compelling narrative, Cox shares the profound lessons his grandmother instilled in him, providing readers with insights to empower their own journeys. Four Pillars of Wisdom: A Grandmother's Love is more than a book; it is a call to action to reach, encourage, enlighten, and empower young people to take control of their futures.
A Message for the Next Generation
