SDN Orchestration Market To Reach New Heights By 2030: Key Drivers And Trends

SDN Orchestration Growth

SDN Orchestration Market Expected to Reach $117.27 Billion by 2030

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“SDN orchestration market by component, organization size, application, and end use: global opportunity analysis and forecast, 2021–2030”, the SDN orchestration market size was valued at $1.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $117.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 56.30%. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Software-defined networking (SDN) orchestration is a network architecture approach that enables the network to be intelligently and centrally controlled or programmed, using software applications. This helps operators manage the entire network consistently and holistically, regardless of underlying network technology. SDN centralizes and automates many routine network administration tasks that lead to freeing up network operators' time and reducing operational costs. By deploying SDN orchestration, administrators gain the ability to have greater control over their network infrastructure with SDN.The increase in the adoption of software-defined networking solutions by enterprises and communication service providers to significantly accelerate the time for delivering new applications and services is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the SDN orchestration market. The rapid adoption of SDN orchestration solutions by enterprises to track the health of their networks and maintain their network resources propels the growth of the market.Technological advancements in SDN orchestration are one of the major factors that contribute to the growth of the SDN orchestration market. According to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE, United States), the development of SDN Multi-Domain Orchestration and control allows simpler orchestration and networking control. In addition, it provides an accelerated pace of innovation, more agile development processes, increased speed of deployment, improved configuration, and scalability automation as compared to conventional frameworks.In addition, the development of automated SDN architecture and orchestration framework implements a resilient Next Generation Path Computation Element (NG-PCE) to deploy and compute resilient protection paths. Hence, the rise in advancements in SDN orchestration drives the growth of the SDN orchestration market.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Prominent factors that impact the SDN orchestration market growth include an increase in demand for cloud services, technological advancements in SDN orchestration, and a rise in network infrastructure. However, security-related concerns restrict the market growth. On the contrary, the emergence of 5G technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to affect the global SDN orchestration industry during the forecast period.Region-wise, the SDN orchestration market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is dominating the market, owing to a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies across various industry verticals, an increase in the adoption of cloud services & mobility solutions, and a rise in the need for network management for large network traffic. The overall SDN orchestration market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The COVID-19 outbreak has positive impact on the growth of the SDN orchestration market, as SDN technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of mobile traffic. Most networks are observing around 30–45% growth over a year in global internet traffic. There is growth in the need to ensure that internet infrastructures have enough ability and capacity to deliver services with high performance during the increased traffic demand. Hence, service providers such as mobile and fixed-line are making considerable investments in SDN and network function virtualization in several use cases.Key Findings of The Study- In 2020, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 57.00% during the forecast period.- The Large Enterprises segment accounted for more than 75% of the global SDN orchestration market share in 2020.- The manufacturing segment witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The UK was the major shareholder in the Europe SDN orchestration market revenue, accounting for approximately 26% share in 2020.The key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Juniper Networks, Inc., Netcracker (NEC Corp), Ciena Corporation, Anuta Networks International LL, Zymr, Inc. and Qualitest Group. These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and product launch, to expand their foothold in the SDN orchestration industry.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

