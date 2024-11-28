THE ROSSY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $30M IN DONATIONS TO MARK DOLLARAMA's OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVING CANADIANS

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama (TSX: DOL) and The Rossy Foundation are pleased to announce a national charitable giving initiative in celebration of Dollarama's over 30 years of serving Canadians.



With the input of Dollarama employees nationwide, The Rossy Foundation has directed $30 million in donations to 25 charitable organizations active in Canadian communities from coast to coast to coast.

The 25 charitable organizations were selected for their important contributions to Canadians' lives and Canadian society across four pillars of action, including:



Meeting urgent needs , such as food security;

Promoting positive development by supporting children's mental health and school readiness;

Caring for communities through environmental education and action; and Inspiring excellence in areas such as athletics, education and entrepreneurship.

Dollarama employees helped determine the allocation of the funds by voting for the organization of their choice from among those active in their region.

The funds will be used by the selected organizations to improve the quality of their services, scale the reach of their programs and launch new initiatives. This support comes at a critical time for many charities, which have faced record levels of demand for services in recent months.

Selected Charitable Organizations :

See below for more information about each organization's mission and impact.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,583 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at . Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 570 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

About The Rossy Foundation

The Rossy Foundation (or The RF) is a Montréal-based private foundation established in 2004 by Larry Rossy, the founder of Dollarama. The RF's mission is to positively impact civil society and improve the lives of Canadians. The RF supports initiatives that foster healthy and resilient communities and champions changemakers and leading organizations that are solving complex and persistent social problems. The RF grants in the areas of health research and clinical care innovation, mental health, civic engagement, and the environment while maintaining the flexibility to respond to urgent and emerging community needs. The RF is committed to supporting the vibrancy of Montréal, and also funds charitable organizations across Canada and internationally within its areas of focus.

More About the Selected Charitable Organizations: