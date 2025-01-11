Over 200 clashes reports on Ukrainian frontlines as Russian forces launch airstrikes, shelling, drone attacks

(MENAFN) On January 10, 213 conflicts occurred among the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian were noted along the frontlines. The General Staff of the of Ukraine stated this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Saturday, January 11, Ukrinform reads.



The previous day, the Russian launched 17 targeting Ukrainian army locations and civilian regions, deploying several 39 aerial glide bombs.



Also, the enemy started more than 4,000 shelling assaults, such as 218 MLRS assaults, and used 1,942 kamikaze drones.



The Russian military started airstrikes, in specific on Velyka Novosilka and Burlatske in the Donetsk area; Piatykhatky, Veselianka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Malokaterynivka, Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia area.



Over the previous day, Ukrainian missile troops and artillery units struck two Russian command posts, two air defense systems, two ammunition depots, 10 personnel concentration areas, and two electronic warfare stations.



As reported, the Russian army suffered significant combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022, and January 11, 2025, with nearly 806,500 invaders killed or wounded in action during this period. In addition, another 1,570 troops were murdered or injured in action just yesterday.



