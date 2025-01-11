Fateh Box Office Collection: Sonu Sood's Directorial Debut Film Collects THIS Amount On Day 2 - Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sonu Sood's directorial debut action entertainer Fateh hit the silver screen on Friday and is gaining applause from the audience. On Day 2 of the release, the movie's collection stood at an estimated ₹2.69 crore India net, according to trade analyst website Sacnilk.

The Fateh earned around 0.29 crore India net on its second day till 2.30 pm, reported Sacnilk. Earlier on Day 1, the movie earned ₹2.40 crore.

On an occupancy basis, the movie had an overall 6.77 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Saturday.

About Fateh:

With Fateh, Sonu Sood is making a debut as director. Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios have produced the movie. It also stars Jacqueline, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. Other prominent names in Hollywood, including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers, have been roped in for this film.

The movie held its own against a far more formidable, fellow action entertainer, S Shankar's Telugu tentpole Game Changer , starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Fateh plot:

Fateh is“a gripping tale of courage, resilience and the fight against cybercrime. It is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Hindustan Times.

"Sood, of course, is the anchor of this ship. Despite choppy waters, he makes you sit through the film. Heavy-duty action suits him, and the attempt to meet international standards is visible.”

“While Fateh does not go out of its way to subvert the action genre, the film's international treatment - especially in the action sequences - is definitely bound to impress people,” it further read.