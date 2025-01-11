US Supreme Court leans toward upholding TikTok ban amid national security concerns

(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court appeared in favor of upholding the sell-or-ban law approved by Congress in April, which restricts access to the social TikTok, as reported by multiple news outlets.



The nine justices listened to oral arguments from lawyers representing TikTok, who appealed a lower court’s ruling that dismissed their argument claiming the ban infringes upon free speech rights protected by the First Amendment.



The judges appeared skeptical of TikTok’s arguments for free speech, and their primary concern appeared to be the national security implications of a social media platform owned by a foreign entity that collects data from American users. TikTok is owned by the Chinese-based parent company ByteDance.



Uncertainty persists regarding the court’s handling of the case, especially considering President-elect Donald Trump’s assumption of office just a day after the January 19th deadline for the law’s implementation. Trump has requested the court to temporarily suspend the ban’s enforcement, providing him with time as president to negotiate a deal with TikTok.



