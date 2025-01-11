2024 Saw 71.7 Pc Jump In Indian Tourists Visiting Malaysia: Diplomat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) A record 71.7 per cent increase in travellers from India to Malaysia was witnessed in 2024, attributed to the rise in flight connectivity between the two nations, Consul General of Malaysia in Chennai, Saravana Kumar Kumaravasagam, said here.

With Malaysia extending the 30-day visa exemption for Indian nationals until December 2026, he described it as a "significant milestone" in enhancing connectivity between India and Malaysia.

"This is a golden opportunity for the people of Tamil Nadu and across India to explore Malaysia's rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and vibrant cities without the hassle of applying for a visa," Kumar said in a press release on Saturday.

As Malaysia remains a key destination for Indian travellers, this extension of the 30-day visa exemption ensures seamless travel, he added.

Tourism Malaysia's Chennai Director, Hishamuddin Mustafa, noted that the visa exemption not only simplifies travel but also reaffirms Malaysia's commitment to being a preferred destination for Indian tourists.

"With strategic partnerships and robust promotional campaigns, we aim to showcase Malaysia's unparalleled hospitality, diverse attractions, and hidden gems," Mustafa added.

In 2025, Malaysia has rolled out unique offerings, including Community-Based Tourism, positioning Malaysia as a premier wedding destination, promoting Malaysia as an education hub, and targeting high-potential customers under the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) segment.

Top officials from the Southeast Asian country also unveiled the logo of 'Visit Malaysia Year 2026,' featuring the Malayan Sun Bears-Wira and Manja-as mascots to symbolise the country's multicultural harmony and natural beauty.

Regarding tourist arrivals in Malaysia, the year 2024 marked a significant milestone, with 10,09,114 visitors from India-up by 71.7 per cent compared to 2023. This growth was driven by new flight routes, including Chennai to Penang, Bengaluru to Langkawi, and Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur, he said.