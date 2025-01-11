(MENAFN) Russia threatens the environment only to maintain its capability to murder individuals in Ukraine, so Russia’s tanker fleet must cease to finish its attack and threats. Leader Volodymyr Zelensky posted this on social platform X, Ukrinform reads.





He declared that a damaged Russian tanker trapped close to the German island of Rügen with approximately 100,000 tonnes of Russian oil presented an obvious threat to the marine atmosphere and the whole coast.





“This shadow fleet tanker is an oil bomb that, fortunately, didn’t detonate. However, Moscow operates hundreds of such ‘bombs,’ each posing a threat. Every day, Russia bombards Ukraine, and it finances its missiles, strike drones, and guided bombs, in part, with profits from its tanker fleet. Russia jeopardizes the environment solely to sustain its ability to kill people,” Zelensky stated.





The Leader stated appreciation to all nations and presedents who made a movement against all types of Russian gains that enrich Putin and give him the ability to wage conflict and disrupt Europe and other parts of the globe.



