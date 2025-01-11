Uttar Pradesh: Under-Construction Roof Collapses At Kannauj Railway Station, Several Workers Feared Trapped

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An under-construction lintel collapsed at Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj railway station on 11 January, reported news agency ANI, adding several workers were trapped in the incident.

Soon after the incident, emergency services were rushed into the spot, and authorities initiated the rescue mission.



"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," PTI quoted District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl as saying, who rushed to the spot along with other senior officials to oversee the rescue operation.

"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," he said.

Providing more details, an official said, as quoted by PTI,“Under-construction building at Kannauj railway station in UP collapses, around two dozen workers feared trapped.”

In a video, shared on PTI, it could be heard that 14 people injured were taken to the nearest hospital and are being treated and are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the acciden and directed officials to immediately reach the site and expedite relief efforts, reported India Today, adding he directed the officials to ensure proper treatment for the persons injured in the incident.



Later speaking to the media, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun said, "Work was going on for the new terminal at Kannauj railway station, today the under-construction structure collapsed here. 23 people were rescued, 20 people received minor injuries, they are undergoing treatment. 3 people are seriously injured and they have been referred to Lucknow. Some more people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operation is going on..."

Commenting on the incident, Satyendra Pratap Singh – Member of Railway Board – said, "Today, under the Amrit Bharat Yojana of the railways, three stations were selected, in which Kannauj was included. An under-construction lintel has collapsed here. The administration immediately came into action and all the officers of all the areas and the local people also did the rescue work. Further investigation is underway..."

With agency inputs.