Ukrainian Forces Control Kurakhove, Situation On Kupiansk Front Stable Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to November 28 update, the situation on the Kupiansk front remains relatively stable, while the number of enemy assaults has decreased on the Kramatorsk and Chasiv Yar directions.

According to Ukrinform, Nazar Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, shared this update during a television broadcast.

"Currently, the situation on the Kupiansk front is relatively stable. There have been seven enemy assaults by the occupying forces reported by this morning. Of course, the enemy continues to attack in that area, but Ukraine's Defense Forces are repelling these offensive actions, keeping the situation relatively stable," Voloshyn stated.

Regarding the Kramatorsk and Chasiv Yar directions, the spokesperson noted that the situation has become less challenging compared to recent days.

"There was one combat clash in those areas over the past day. I must point out that no such activity occurred yesterday, though the day before, the occupiers launched an infantry assault, deploying 10 armored vehicles. However, our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions," Voloshyn reported, adding that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed seven enemy's armored vehicles.

At the same time, Russian forces are attempting to amass manpower and launch attacks using small assault groups.

"They are accumulating forces and then trying to attack. However, our defenders respond with artillery and drones, eliminating the personnel attempting assault actions in that direction," Voloshyn said.

The situation on the Kurakhove front, according to Voloshyn, has not seen significant changes over the past day. The enemy continues to exert pressure, trying to inflict fire damage with all available means. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 39 enemy assaults. At the same time, the enemy has reduced the use of armored vehicles in the Kurakhove sector while intensifying artillery shelling and airstrikes.

"The town of Kurakhove is currently under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces, and our defenders are holding back the enemy's offensive actions in that direction," the spokesperson concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the overall combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 28, 2024, amount to approximately 736,630 personnel, including 1,220 over the past day.