Land Transport Regulatory Authority confirms approval for hybrid vehicles to operate within foreign travel passenger transport sector
Date
11/28/2024 6:12:36 AM
(MENAFN) Alaa Al-Shubailat, the Director General of the Land transport Regulatory Authority, confirmed that the Authority’s Board of Directors has granted approval for the registration of hybrid vehicles to operate within the foreign travel passenger transport sector. This decision comes after completing all necessary procedures with the relevant authorities. The Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department has been informed and instructed to activate the decision starting today.
Additionally, Al-Shubailat highlighted that a study is currently underway to assess the feasibility of licensing international public transport vehicles for foreign travel that operate on electricity. This initiative is part of efforts to reduce operational costs for transport sector workers while also aligning with global trends towards environmentally friendly, fuel-free vehicles. The move also responds to the demands from foreign travel vehicle operators for hybrid systems, supporting the shift to more sustainable transportation methods.
