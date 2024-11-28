Government's discomfort with ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hezbollah is palpable

(MENAFN) The government's discomfort with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, orchestrated by Benjamin Netanyahu, is palpable. Rather than proudly promoting the deal, members of the appear reluctant to embrace it. They defend Netanyahu's push for the ceasefire, but in doing so, they acknowledge that it contradicts key principles of the right, undermines the notion of absolute victory, and goes against the desires of many local leaders in the north, where residents are hesitant to return to their homes. Even Netanyahu himself seems doubtful about his own promises of ensuring the safety of those returning, having failed to invite them back.



This unease has led to rapid, defensive briefings from government officials, citing intense pressure from the U.S. administration. These briefings referenced various concerns, such as the potential passage of anti-Israel resolutions at the UN Security Council, exaggerated support for the Palestinians, and delays in arms shipments—issues that may not truly align with the reality reflected in Netanyahu's public statements.



Netanyahu's rhetoric centers on the idea of an "absolute victory," despite this concept being far removed from the harsh reality faced by tens of thousands of Israelis. His actions suggest he no longer cares about the political fallout. Some government members, however, have shifted to a more pragmatic stance, accepting the ceasefire as the best possible outcome. Yet, many ministers refuse to openly support Netanyahu's decision, unwilling to be seen as fully backing the deal, though they lack the courage to oppose it outright.



With a few exceptions, including Amichai Shakli, Dan Elizor, Amit Halevy, Tali Gottlip, and Moshe Saadeh, most ministers have remained silent. A Likud minister admitted that while there is near-universal opposition to the agreement within their base, it hasn't yet reached a level that would pose a serious threat to Netanyahu’s efforts to push it through.

