Ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hezbollah seems to mark end of the recent fighting in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect at dawn, seems to mark the end of the recent fighting in Lebanon. The terms of the deal, however, remain vague and open to interpretation by each side, allowing for flexibility in its implementation. Lebanon will likely claim that it has upheld Resolution 1701, while Israel will emphasize its right to self-defense. However, a clear framework for enforcing and monitoring the agreement among Israel, the Lebanese Armed Forces, Hezbollah, and international peacekeepers—including the U.S. and France—remains elusive.



What is certain is that the ceasefire does not extend to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The northern front, which initially emerged as part of a broader support strategy for Gaza, ends without achieving its intended goals. Israel, particularly Netanyahu, will likely take credit for this outcome, while in Lebanon, questions will arise: Is this a betrayal of the Palestinians, or an understandable decision given the devastation Lebanon has faced? Hezbollah, through recent statements from Secretary-General Naim Qassem, has made it clear that it has done all it can for Gaza, but paid a heavy price in the process. Qassem also placed the responsibility for the Palestinian cause on the Arab and Islamic world, as well as the international community, signaling that Hezbollah cannot act alone without broad international cooperation.



After 14 months of war, the Palestinians find themselves isolated once again. The northern front, which Hezbollah had supported, is now deactivated. While many leaders in northern Lebanon are dissatisfied with the situation, if the ceasefire holds, there may be calm at the border and efforts to rebuild in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Hamas will be left to find new sources of support. The developments, while disappointing, were not unexpected for Hamas or the broader Palestinian leadership, who had received clear signals that Hezbollah, with Iran's backing, would not risk disrupting the ceasefire for Gaza’s sake.

MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935698