Delhi Sees 1St Japanese Encephalitis Case In 13 Years: Know All About Viral Brain Infection

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Municipal Department on Thursday reported the first case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) -- brain infection that can lead to serious illness and death -- in the national capital after 13 long years.

The reportedly affected a 72-year-old man from Bindapur in West Delhi. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on November 3 following chest pain.

“A case of Japanese Encephalitis has been reported from the Bindapur area under the West zone recently,” as per an order issued by the Municipal Health Office on Thursday.

“JE is a zoonotic viral disease which is caused by the JE virus. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of this disease is high and those who survive may suffer with various degrees of neurological sequelae,” the MCD noted. The virus last hit Delhi in 2011, infecting 14 people.

Dr. Harshal R Salve, Additional professor, Centre for Community medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS that“the vector born JE is transmitted by the bite of culex mosquito, which breeds on dirty water, artificial collection of water”.

“The clinical symptoms include fever, myalgia, body ache, and headache. In severe cases, the disease can cause confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, and hospitalisation,” he said, adding that children are more at risk.

“The high risk among kids is due to lack of immunity,” Dr. Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

The expert added that“farmers, labourers, or individuals working in areas near rice paddies or pig farms are also at increased risk”.

In 2024, 1,548 JE cases were reported from 24 states and Union Territories, as per data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. About 925 cases were detected in Assam alone.

Meanwhile, the MCD informed that it has started the containment measures.

It has directed“all the DHOs and epidemiologists to intensify vector control measures including larval source reduction and community-based initiatives including awareness campaigns for prevention and control of JE”.

The experts called for JE vaccination in two doses for children and for preventing mosquito bites using bed nets, mosquito repellent, etc. They also urged people to keep the surroundings clean to stop the breeding of mosquitoes; and to consult a doctor in case of unexplained fever with headache.

According to the central government guidelines, two doses of the vaccine have been a part of the Universal Immunisation Programme since 2013.