Ceasefire between Hezbollah, Israel remains in place

(MENAFN) The ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel remains in place after both sides reached an agreement. Yesterday, displaced residents from southern Lebanon began returning to their homes, with a steady flow of cars heading south. While Hezbollah has not officially commented on the truce, senior official Hassan Fadlallah conveyed the group's support for extending the Lebanese state's authority and emphasized that Hezbollah would emerge stronger from the conflict.



The Lebanese has advised border residents to wait until Israeli forces withdraw before returning to their homes, but many families have already begun the journey, driving through Tyre, a southern port city that had been heavily bombed in recent days. Some cars displayed Lebanese flags, while others honked in celebration, and one woman was seen flashing a victory sign as they made their way home.



Although some villages lie in ruins, many families have secured alternative housing, despite the financial burden of paying rent for another month. Along the route from Beirut to Sidon, the atmosphere was a mixture of excitement and impatience, with car horns blaring and people waving flags in joy. In Sidon, the Lebanese army facilitated the movement of vehicles, with ambulances on standby for emergencies.



Many displaced individuals stressed that their return was not just about rebuilding homes, but ensuring the survival of the resistance. The Lebanese army announced that it was moving units south of the Litani River to strengthen state authority, in coordination with the UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL.



Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on all citizens to return to their lands, even if they had been reduced to rubble, and stressed the importance of national unity in overcoming the crisis. He also called for the quick election of a new president. Berri praised Lebanon’s resilience against Israeli aggression and emphasized the need for unity to protect the country’s constitutional institutions.

