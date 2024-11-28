British Foreign Secretary confirms he would continue discussions with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu

(MENAFN) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed on Wednesday that he would continue discussions with Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant against him on war crimes charges related to Gaza.



In his address to the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Lammy stated he would abide by British law and enforce the ICC's request if Netanyahu entered the UK, emphasizing that disregarding the warrant was not an option. However, Lammy noted that he would still engage in talks with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials to address vital matters such as a Gaza ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinian territories.



Lammy expressed that these matters required government involvement, and he saw no reason to refrain from engaging with Israel’s elected representatives.



The ICC recently issued warrants for Netanyahu, former Israeli defense minister Yoav Galant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, all facing war crimes charges in relation to the Gaza conflict. Israel condemned the ICC's decision and pledged to appeal. Lammy further clarified that, in line with British law, he was obligated to refer the arrest warrant to a local court for a final judicial ruling.



Meanwhile, France indicated that it believes Netanyahu may be exempt from ICC proceedings, as Israel has not signed the Rome Statute, the treaty that governs the ICC.

