Hebrew Channel reports U.S. document contains several undisclosed secret clauses

(MENAFN) Hebrew 12 reported that a U.S. document, which played a key role in the Lebanon agreement, contains several undisclosed secret clauses. The most sensitive element of the document pertains to the U.S. commitment to collaborating with Israel on managing the Iranian threat.



According to the report, the two-and-a-half-page letter of U.S. guarantees includes a section where the U.S. promises to assist Israel in preventing Iran from destabilizing the region, particularly in Lebanon, and to block any Iranian efforts to enforce the agreement either directly or through its proxies.



The document also specifies that if Israel decides to take action, it must inform Washington promptly. The U.S. expects Israel's actions to comply with international law and minimize civilian harm and infrastructure damage.



Additionally, the letter highlights the U.S.'s role as the leader of the oversight mechanism, directing the Lebanese Armed Forces to prevent abuses and ensure effective monitoring. An Israeli minister hailed the document as a "major achievement," noting that it solidifies the U.S.'s central role in Lebanon, overseeing and ensuring the implementation of the agreement.

