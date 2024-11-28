Hundreds of Israelis gather in Jerusalem to demand prisoner swap with Gaza

(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israelis gathered in Jerusalem to demand a prisoner swap with Gaza, similar to the agreement made with Lebanon. The protest started with a march from the "Israel Museum" to the Prime Minister's residence, where demonstrators, including families of prisoners held in Gaza, called for a deal to bring the prisoners home and end the war. Many carried signs reading, "End war, hostage exchange deal immediately" and "Bring them back, all and end the war."



Israeli arrested four people for participating in an "illegal gathering" after they blocked a central street in Paris Square. Earlier that day, another protester, a 50-year-old woman from central Israel, was detained for writing slogans on walls in support of the protest. Demonstrators accused Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of obstructing efforts to negotiate with Hamas for a deal, fearing that such an agreement might lead to the collapse of his government due to opposition from hardline ministers in his coalition.



Meanwhile, Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, backed by the U.S., have resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, with more than 149,000 Palestinians killed or wounded and thousands missing. Despite global calls for a ceasefire and accountability, Israel continues its offensive, disregarding UN Security Council resolutions and orders from the International Court of Justice.

MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935680