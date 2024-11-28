Trump's Future Special Envoy For Ukraine Says Ready To Secure Peace Through Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) General Keith Kellogg, nominated by U.S. President-elect Donald to become a special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, says he is ready to secure peace through force.

He made the statement on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I am honored by Donald Trump's appointment to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. It was the privilege of my life working for President Trump, and I look forward to working tirelessly to secure peace through strength while upholding America's interests. I am ready with the commitment and dedication it deserves," Kellogg said.

He was the head of the White House National Security Council during Trump's presidency in 2017-2021 and national security advisor to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 27, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he had decided on a nominee for the position of special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, having picked Keith Kellogg.

Former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell was Kellogg's competition for the post.

Keith Kellogg proposed in his plan to end the war in Ukraine, presented earlier this year, to freeze the contact lines and force Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate settlement.

