U.S. Preparing Military Aid Package For Ukraine Worth $725M - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joe Biden administration in the U.S. is readying to allocate a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $725 million.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to two unnamed U.S. officials, Ukrinform reports.

According to one of the interlocutors, familiar with the plan, the Biden administration intends to provide Ukraine with a variety of anti-tank weapons from U.S. to deter Russian troops.

The package is also expected to include anti-personnel mines, drones, Stinger munitions, rockets for HIMARS systems and cluster munitions that can be used in GMLRS missiles.

Yermak names conditions under which war could end next year

The administration is expected to formally notify Congress about the package the coming days, but its content and size could change before Biden signs it off.

The publication notes that the package would be one of the largest granted under the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), which allows the United States to utilize existing arms stocks to assist allies in emergencies.

West should respond to Putin's missile blackmail by increasingto Ukraine - Polish expert

Previously, such packages typically amounted to $125-250 million, and now Biden is estimated to have access to another $4-5 billion in Congress-approved PDA, which he is expected to use before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Politico wrote that U.S. President Joe Biden had addressed Congress with a long-term request to allocate another $24 billion to aid Ukraine and replace American weapons transferred to Kyiv before he leaves office.