Days Of Shusha Held In United Arab Emirates

A delegation led by Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, has participated in Days of Shusha jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UAE and the Shusha City State Reserve, Azernews reports.

The event was in the city of Abu-Dhabi in accordance with the Action Plan regarding the declaration of the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024.

As part of the trip, Special Representative Aydin Karimov met with several Emirati officials, including Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, the country's Minister of Culture, Khalid Belhoul, Undersecretary at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Saif Al Nasseri, Undersecretary of the country's Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The Azerbaijani delegation included Azerbaijani Ambassador to UAE Elchin Baghirov, Executive Director of the Shusha City State Reserve Tural Novruzov, as well as Senior Advisor of the Special Representation Office of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Elshad Iskandarov.

During the meetings, the sides discussed the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and UAE, also noting Azerbaijan's excellent hosting of the COP29 conference this year.

The Emirati officials were informed about the Shusha City Master Plan, with discussions revolving around enhancing relations between Shusha and Abu-Dhabi, developing cultural, educational cooperation and exchanging experience.

The Azerbaijani officials highlighted the history of Shusha, the Armenian vandalism committed in the city, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works, efforts to promote Shusha in the international arena, as well as relocation of the citizens to the city.

The Days of Shusha also featured an exhibition titled "Shusha- yesterday and today" demonstrating the footages of the city's breathtaking nature, its appearance before and after Armenian occupation, as well as the ongoing restoration process.