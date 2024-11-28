Days Of Shusha Held In United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A delegation led by Special Representative of the Azerbaijani
President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, has participated in
Days of Shusha jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the
UAE and the Shusha City State Reserve, Azernews
reports.
The event was in the city of Abu-Dhabi in accordance with the
Action Plan regarding the declaration of the city of Shusha as the
Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024.
As part of the trip, Special Representative Aydin Karimov met
with several Emirati officials, including Sheikh Salem bin Khalid
Al Qassimi, the country's Minister of Culture, Khalid Belhoul,
Undersecretary at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and
Saif Al Nasseri, Undersecretary of the country's Department of
Municipalities and Transport.
The Azerbaijani delegation included Azerbaijani Ambassador to
UAE Elchin Baghirov, Executive Director of the Shusha City State
Reserve Tural Novruzov, as well as Senior Advisor of the Special
Representation Office of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha
district Elshad Iskandarov.
During the meetings, the sides discussed the bilateral relations
between Azerbaijan and UAE, also noting Azerbaijan's excellent
hosting of the COP29 conference this year.
The Emirati officials were informed about the Shusha City Master
Plan, with discussions revolving around enhancing relations between
Shusha and Abu-Dhabi, developing cultural, educational cooperation
and exchanging experience.
The Azerbaijani officials highlighted the history of Shusha, the
Armenian vandalism committed in the city, the ongoing restoration
and reconstruction works, efforts to promote Shusha in the
international arena, as well as relocation of the citizens to the
city.
The Days of Shusha also featured an exhibition titled "Shusha-
yesterday and today" demonstrating the footages of the city's
breathtaking nature, its appearance before and after Armenian
occupation, as well as the ongoing restoration process.
MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108935565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.