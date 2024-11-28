Azerbaijan's President Congratulates Mauritania On Independence Day
Date
11/28/2024 5:11:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev extended his heartfelt congratulations to
the President and people of Mauritania on the occasion of their
national holiday, Independence Day, Azernews
reports.
In his message, President Aliyev warmly recalled the Mauritanian
leader's recent visit to Azerbaijan for COP29 and expressed
confidence in the continued development of friendly relations
between Azerbaijan and Mauritania.
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely
congratulate you and your entire nation on the occasion of the
national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania –
Independence Day.
I fondly remember your visit to Azerbaijan to participate in
COP29.
I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to develop
Azerbaijan-Mauritania relations in the spirit of friendship and
further strengthen our fruitful cooperation within both bilateral
and multilateral institutions.
On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and
wish your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
