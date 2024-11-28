Azerbaijan's President Congratulates Mauritania On Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President and people of Mauritania on the occasion of their national holiday, Independence Day, Azernews reports.

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania – Independence Day.

I fondly remember your visit to Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Mauritania relations in the spirit of friendship and further strengthen our fruitful cooperation within both bilateral and multilateral institutions.

On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and wish your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan