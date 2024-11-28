عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Democratic Republic Of Timor-Leste

11/28/2024 5:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos Horta on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste – the Proclamation of Independence.

The dynamic development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste in recent times is gratifying. Your visit to Azerbaijan last year marked a new chapter in the history of our bilateral relations.

I believe that the friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste, which this year celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will continue to grow, and our cooperation within multilateral institutions will remain successful.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

AzerNews

