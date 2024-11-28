President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Democratic Republic Of Timor-Leste
Date
11/28/2024 5:11:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Democratic Republic of
Timor-Leste José Ramos Horta on the occasion of the national
holiday - Independence Day, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you,
to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of
the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste – the Proclamation of
Independence.
The dynamic development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan
and Timor-Leste in recent times is gratifying. Your visit to
Azerbaijan last year marked a new chapter in the history of our
bilateral relations.
I believe that the friendly ties between Azerbaijan and
Timor-Leste, which this year celebrate the 20th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations, will continue to grow, and
our cooperation within multilateral institutions will remain
successful.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success
in your endeavors, and your friendly people everlasting peace and
prosperity," the letter reads.
MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108935559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.