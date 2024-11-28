Kuwait Deputy FM, Iran Amb. Discuss Ties, Regional, Int'l Situation
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday met with Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi.
During the meeting, they looked into bilateral relations between both countries and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
