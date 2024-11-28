Kuwait Deputy FM, Iran Amb. Discuss Ties, Regional, Int'l Situation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad on Thursday met with Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi. During the meeting, they looked into bilateral relations between both countries and the latest regional and international developments. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.