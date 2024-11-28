Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mauritania On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Mauritania Mohammad Ould Cheikh Ghazouani on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good health and wellness. (pickup previous)
