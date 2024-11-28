Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mauritania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Mauritania Mohammad Ould Cheikh Ghazouani on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good and wellness. (pickup previous) sa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.