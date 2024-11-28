Kuwait Amir Congratulates Albania On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of Albania Bajram Begaj, congratulating him on the National Day of his country.
His highness the Amir expressed wishes of good health to the president, and further growth and prosperity for Albania and its people. (end)
