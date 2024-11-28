Kuwait Amir Congratulates Albania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Thursday a cable to President of Albania Bajram Begaj, congratulating him on the National Day of his country. His highness the Amir expressed wishes of good to the president, and further growth and prosperity for Albania and its people. (end) sam

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.