Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Albania On Nat'l Day
Date
11/28/2024 5:09:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Albania Bajram Begaj on the occasion of his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
sam
