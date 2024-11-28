Karzai Calls For National Dialogue 23 Years After Historic Bonn Conference

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Twenty-three years after the historic Bonn Conference, the German city hosted a closed-door meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and several figures.

According to a source, the event, titled“Afghanistan at the Crossroads: 23 Years After the Bonn Conference,” was organized by the Academy of International Affairs North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany.

In addition to Hamid Karzai, former foreign ministers Zalmay Rasoul and Rangin Dadfar Spanta, former Afghan Ambassador to Germany Hamid Siddiq, and former Afghan Consul General in Germany, Syed Lutfullah Sadat, participated in the meeting. The Mayor of Bonn and several Afghan expatriates residing in Germany also attended the event.

During his speech, Hamid Karzai referred to the absence of all political factions at the Bonn Conference as a“historic mistake,” which, according to him, prevented the fulfillment of the Afghan people's aspirations.

Karzai's remark referred to the exclusion of the Taliban from the Bonn Conference. He is among the politicians who believe that if the Taliban had attended, the 20-year war and the group's eventual resurgence could have been avoided.

Today, the same mistakes made at the Bonn Conference are being repeated by the Taliban regime, which is forming an exclusive government without the inclusion of women, other ethnic groups, or political parties.

He further emphasized the historical and friendly relations between Afghanistan and Germany, stating that Germany could once again host talks between Afghans.

Karzai also reiterated the importance of a national dialogue among the Afghan people, asserting that the initiative for dialogue and reconciliation must come from the Afghan people themselves.

Karzai said that during his presidency, he referred to the Taliban as“brothers” and still considers opposition figures to the Taliban as“brothers.”

At the historic Bonn Conference in 2001, held at the Petersberg Hotel, the foundations were laid for the formation of a new Afghanistan government, the convening of an emergency Loya Jirga, the holding of presidential elections, the drafting of a constitution, and the inclusion of women and ethnic groups in the structure of the new government.

The Bonn Conference remains a pivotal moment in Afghanistan's history, but its legacy is contentious.

The ongoing discussions, such as those held in Bonn recently, underline the importance of dialogue in seeking a lasting resolution for Afghanistan's future.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram