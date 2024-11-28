Granules’ Net Zero Commitment Validated and Approved by Science Based Targets Initiative
Date
11/28/2024 4:21:39 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 27, 2024 – Granules India Limited, a leading global pharmaceutical company, has received validation and approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term, long-term, and net-zero goals.
These targets, aligned with the 1.5°C pathway, set Granules apart as one of the select Indian pharmaceutical companies with SBTi-validated targets under the initiative’s new guidelines. Granules’ goals are notable for their comprehensive scope and ambition.
Granules India Limited has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain, including all subsidiaries, by FY2050. In the near term, the company targets a 42% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and Scope 3 emissions by FY2030, using FY2023 as the baseline, alongside transitioning to 100% renewable electricity. These near-term and long-term targets are aligned with the 1.5°C pathway, emphasizing Granules' dedication to ambitious climate action and achieving net-zero well before FY2050.
Speaking about this milestone, Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules Limited, said, "Sustainability lies at the core of our decision-making and business strategy, as articulated in our purpose statement: healing lives responsibly through pioneering green science. I am proud that Granules has received SBTi validation and approval for our near-term and long-term goals, aligned with the 1.5°C pathway toward net-zero by 2050 or sooner. This milestone strengthens our commitment to accelerate decarbonization, integrate these targets across our operations and supply chain, and drive progress through collaboration and innovation."
MENAFN28112024005232011781ID1108935407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.