Granules’ Net Zero Commitment Validated and Approved by Science Based Targets Initiative

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 27, 2024 – Granules India Limited, a leading global pharmaceutical company, has received validation and approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term, long-term, and net-zero goals.



These targets, aligned with the 1.5°C pathway, set Granules apart as one of the select Indian pharmaceutical companies with SBTi-validated targets under the initiative’s new guidelines. Granules’ goals are notable for their comprehensive scope and ambition.

Granules India Limited has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain, including all subsidiaries, by FY2050. In the near term, the company targets a 42% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and Scope 3 emissions by FY2030, using FY2023 as the baseline, alongside transitioning to 100% renewable electricity. These near-term and long-term targets are aligned with the 1.5°C pathway, emphasizing Granules' dedication to ambitious climate action and achieving net-zero well before FY2050.

Speaking about this milestone, Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules Limited, said, "Sustainability lies at the core of our decision-making and business strategy, as articulated in our purpose statement: healing lives responsibly through pioneering green science. I am proud that Granules has received SBTi validation and approval for our near-term and long-term goals, aligned with the 1.5°C pathway toward net-zero by 2050 or sooner. This milestone strengthens our commitment to accelerate decarbonization, integrate these targets across our operations and supply chain, and drive progress through collaboration and innovation."





MENAFN28112024005232011781ID1108935407