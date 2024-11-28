Venezuelan government launches International Antifascist Promotion Committee

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Venezuelan launched the International Antifascist Promotion Committee, a global initiative aimed at uniting to defend antifascist, anti-colonialist, and anti-imperialist principles. At the committee's inauguration, Venezuelan Foreign Yvan Gil emphasized that the initiative, proposed by President Nicolas Maduro, seeks to mobilize global populations around these values, with the ultimate goal of "definitively defeating fascism."



Gil pointed out the increasing rise of fascist movements in the West, stressing the importance of promoting antifascist and anti-colonialist efforts to counter these growing threats. The formation of the committee reflects Venezuela's stance on defending these ideologies and aligning with global movements that oppose colonialism and imperialism.



The inauguration ceremony saw the participation of approximately 1,000 delegates from 75 countries, signaling broad international support for the cause. This committee is part of Venezuela's broader diplomatic push to strengthen ties with nations sharing similar political and ideological positions.



The creation of the committee highlights Venezuela’s commitment to positioning itself as a leader in the fight against fascism, while fostering global unity around anti-imperialist causes. The international focus of the committee aims to build a coalition dedicated to promoting peace and justice across the world.

