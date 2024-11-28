Global Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market Overview : $4.2 Billion In 2022, Projected To Reach $6.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market ," The automotive seat climate systems market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.



The global automotive seat climate systems market is witnessing significant growth due to rising investments in the luxury and high-end car segments. These premium are equipped with a range of top-tier features, including seat heaters, which have become a standard offering for automotive manufacturers. For instance, Audi, a prominent German automotive company specializing in luxury vehicles, reported a revenue increase of 16.4% in the fiscal year 2022, reaching a total revenue of $61.8 billion, according to official reports. While luxury cars are often expensive, the consumer base for such vehicles is steadily expanding for several reasons. These include growing incomes in both developing and developed nations, as well as increased access to financial assistance, enabling more people to invest in luxury automobiles. This technology enables the occupants of the vehicle to select between heated seats and climate-controlled seats. The seats offer up to twelve different adjustment options, allowing them to be quickly tailored to the specific contours of each person's body. These custom adjustment settings can be conveniently saved in memory and easily retrieved whenever needed. These features are increasing demand for climate-controlled seats, positively impacting market growth.



A significant portion of today's luxury brands now emphasize their SUV sales, accounting for more than three-quarters of their total sales volume. Additionally, it is anticipated that the SUV segment is about to experience substantial growth due to evolving consumer preferences for acquiring more spacious and luxurious vehicles. Another pivotal factor contributing to the rapid expansion of SUV production is the stringent emission regulations predominently in the European Union, where automobiles are accountable for roughly 12% of the total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. All these factors are contributing to the growth of climate control systems owing to the rising consumer demand for luxury vehicles with a prerequisite requirement of climate control systems installed in it. The main objective of an automotive climate control system is to swiftly enhance passenger comfort. Heat naturally moves from hotter areas to cooler ones; the system achieves this by cooling the air to a temperature lower than the surrounding ambient air due to which this system is installed in the SUVs.



The automotive sector is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, with manufacturers and developers striving to transition into mobility service providers. Automakers and autonomous vehicle developers are focusing on achieving standardization and advancement in reaching Level 5 autonomy and Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities with smart seats installed. For instance, in 2022, the European Union's total government budget allocations for Research and Development (GBARD) amounted to $118.16 billion, which represented 0.74% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This marked a 5.4% rise as compared to 2021 when it was $117.79 billion. All these factors are driving the market growth owing to the development of autonomous vehicles with ride sharing facilities that are equipped with smart seats.



The market is significantly influenced by factors such as advanced technology, heightened comfort expectations, increased investments in research and development projects, and the rising living standards of people in the region.



R&D activities related to the autonomous vehicles is also impacting the seat climate control positively for instance . In April 2021, General Motors Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary, is extending its operational presence to Dubai on an international scale. It entered into an agreement with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, granting them exclusive rights as the provider for self-driving taxis and ride-hailing services with an objective of up to 4,000 self-driving vehicles in Dubai by 2030. The seat climate control systems are installed in these cars for the rising demand for smart seats.



India is rapidly evolving into a manufacturing hub and is actively working on enhancing its infrastructure to embrace autonomous vehicle technology . Autonomous vehicle technology is anticipated to further propel the growth of seat climate control systems owing to the deployment of smart seats in them. The government is taking steps to facilitate this transition by greenlighting large-scale infrastructure projects across the country. These projects are aimed at providing the necessary infrastructure to support India's ambition of becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, which, in turn, is expected to contribute to the country's economic growth.



In October, 2022, Magna revealed a partnership with Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-Speed Railway Equipment Corporation, establishing a joint venture in Qingdao, Shandong. This collaboration aims to offer seating system solutions for specific clients' New Energy Vehicles. In addition, in November 2022, Lear Corporation (Lear) has strategically revealed its acquisition of InTouch Automation, a company specializing in intricate automated testing equipment and Industry 4.0 technologies crucial to the manufacturing of automotive seats. This acquisition bolsters Lear's just-in-time (JIT) seating production process by standardizing testing protocols and expanding the capability for real-time data collection and analysis through the InTouch product portfolio.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment dominated the global Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market in terms of growth rate.



By surface material, the cloth segment dominated the global Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market in terms of growth rate.



By application, the heated seat segment dominated the global Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market in terms of growth rate.



Key players operating in the global automotive seat control systems market are Mercedes-Benz AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Group, BMW AG, Audi AG, AB Volvo, Continental AG, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Tesla, Inc., and Hyundai Motor Company, among others.



