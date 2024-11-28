Czech coalition government fails to agree on Euro adoption coordinator

(MENAFN) The Czech coalition failed to reach a consensus on appointing a national coordinator for the country’s potential adoption of the euro, Deputy Prime Vit Rakusan announced after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Rakusan, representing the Mayors and Independents (STAN) party, expressed regret that the government could not agree on the appointment, urging continued discussions with experts and the public on the issue.



Rakusan acknowledged that although the euro currently lacks broad public support, taking no action was not a viable strategy. He emphasized that continued debate and engagement were necessary to move forward with the euro adoption process, despite the lack of immediate consensus within the government.



Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura highlighted that the cabinet had reviewed an analysis from the National Economic Council of the Government (NERV), which assessed the potential benefits and risks of the Czech Republic joining the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II). NERV recommended that the country should only enter ERM II once there is a clear agreement on the specific date for adopting the euro.



The ERM II is a required preparatory phase for euro adoption, where participating currencies are aligned with the euro within a specific fluctuation band. Countries must remain in ERM II for at least two years before joining the eurozone, making it a crucial step toward the Czech Republic potentially adopting the euro in the future.

