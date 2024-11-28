Court Summons Telangana Minister In Defamation Case Filed By Nagarjuna

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 28 (IANS) A court here on Thursday issued summon to Telangana Cabinet Konda Surekha in a defamation case filed by popular Tollywood Nagarjuna.

Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by the actor, the court adjourned the hearing to December 12. It directed the minister to appear in court at the next hearing.

Nagarjuna had last month filed the complaint against the Minister for Forest and Endowments, whose comments linking the divorce of his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao had attracted widespread condemnation.

The actor sought action against the minister under Section 356 (defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He pleaded with the court to take cognisance of the complaint and direct the police to initiate action for the criminal defamation.

While hearing the petition, the Nampally Court had earlier issued notice to the minister. The court also recorded the statements of Nagarjuna and two witnesses.

The actor told the court that the minister's remarks harmed the dignity and reputation of his family.

Nagarjuna claimed that Konda Surekha's remarks tarnished his family's reputation, which has been built over decades through their work in the film industry and social service initiatives.

On October 2, the Minister made certain comments on the divorce of Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The minister had blamed BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao for the divorce. Surekha's comments had triggered a storm in political and film circles.

Clarifying that her divorce was with mutual consent and amicable, Samantha had urged the minister not to trivialise her journey and be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy.

Konda Surekha later announced that she was withdrawing her comments. She clarified that her comments were not meant to hurt Samantha's sentiments but to question a leader's belittling of women.

The minister, however, stated that she was standing by her comments about the BRS leader Rama Rao.

The former minister had served a legal notice to Konda Surekha the same day asking her to retract her statement and apologise.

As the minister did not apologise, Rama Rao also filed a defamation case against her.