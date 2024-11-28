PM Modi To Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Global Summit On Dec 9

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit on December 9. The three-day event is set to be held at the Jaipur and Center (JECC).

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, accompanied by Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State for Industry KK Vishnoi, and other officials, conducted a detailed review of the summit preparations on Thursday.

The state through its Rising Rajasthan X handle said: "CM Sharma visited the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) today to overview the site and preparations for the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024."

"Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary - Industries and Commerce, briefed the Hon'ble Chief Minister about the developments and preparations of the Summit. The Hon'ble Chief Minister was accompanied by Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Hon'ble Minister of Industries and Commerce; Shri KK Vishnoi, Minister of State for Industries and Commerce; Shri Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary; Shri Shikhar Agrawal, ACS to Chief Minister; and other senior government officials," it added.

CM Sharma traveled from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to JECC via JLN Marg and Tonk Road, inspecting arrangements for the high-profile event.

Speaking about the summit, CM Sharma announced a special commitment to sustainability, stating that the inaugural day would be entirely powered by solar energy. "This summit will symbolise a new dawn in the state's development through solar power," he posted on X.

Highlighting Rajasthan's achievements in renewable energy, Sharma emphasised the state's leading position in India, attributing it to favorable investment policies.

He reiterated the government's goal of making Rajasthan self-reliant in energy production by 2027.

"Our priority is to promote renewable energy for uninterrupted power supply and attract investors to the sector," the Rajasthan CM said.

The Chief Minister's convoy first inspected the decorations and traffic management plans along JLN Marg and Tonk Road. CM Sharma also visited Jaipur airport to oversee arrangements for receiving international and domestic delegates.

At JECC, the CM reviewed the stage setup, session venues, and other facilities. On the return journey, he stopped at the Jai Mahal Palace Hotel, which will host a cultural night for the summit guests. The CM personally assessed the preparations at the hotel.

Speaking about the summit's significance, CM Sharma said: "This is the first year we are hosting the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Investors from around the world will join us, exploring opportunities in diverse sectors such as minerals, petrochemicals, medical, education, automobiles, and more."

CM Sharma called the event a "milestone" for Rajasthan, emphasizing the government's commitment to delivering on its manifesto promises and propelling the state toward holistic growth.“Any investor coming to Rajasthan will experience a warm welcome steeped in Rajasthani tradition,” he concluded.