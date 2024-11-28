Italy, China enhance cooperation in scientific, technological sectors

(MENAFN) During the 13th China-Italy Science, Technology, and Innovation Week, Italian officials and experts emphasized the importance of increasing cooperation with China in areas of scientific and technological innovation to address global challenges such as climate change. Anna Maria Bernini, Italy’s minister of universities and research, highlighted that innovation cooperation has been a driving force in enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.



Bernini stressed the need for both countries to leverage their strengths, enhance dialogue, and collaborate on global issues. She emphasized Italy's commitment to fostering sci-tech cooperation with China, advocating for the sharing of best practices rather than imposing restrictions on Chinese universities or companies. This reflects Italy's open approach to deepening ties in innovation.



The Innovation Week, which began in 2010, has been held 12 times across both nations, becoming a vital platform for collaboration between governments, enterprises, and research institutions. This initiative has facilitated over 6,200 technological matches, showcasing the successful partnership between the two countries.



Riccardo Villari, president of the City of Science in Naples, acknowledged the ongoing efforts between China and Italy in science and technology, noting that both countries have consistently reached approximately 10 new agreements each year during the annual event. This year’s event, held from November 26 to 28, further reinforced the strong bond between the two nations in the field of innovation.

