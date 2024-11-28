Sectarian violence in Kurram district in Pakistan results in over 100 deaths

(MENAFN) Sectarian violence in the Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has claimed more than 100 lives, according to hospital reports on Thursday. The violence began last Thursday when a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shiite Muslims was ambushed in the Parachinar area, leading to significant casualties. The attack triggered a wave of retaliatory violence between Shiite and Sunni communities, with the death toll rising to 88 by Monday.



Despite a ceasefire agreement reached after a government delegation visited the district, sporadic clashes continued, further escalating the violence. The failure to maintain peace led to the death toll surpassing 100, as both sides continued to engage in violent exchanges. The district’s deputy commissioner, Javedullah Mehsud, stated that efforts to mediate the situation through the ceasefire had not been successful.



In response to the worsening situation, tribal elders from neighboring districts are set to visit Kurram to conduct a "Jirga" (tribal court) in an attempt to mediate between the feuding sects. These elders are tasked with convincing both Sunni and Shiite groups to engage in new dialogue and bring an end to the ongoing hostilities. The situation remains tense, and the mediation efforts are seen as a last attempt to prevent further bloodshed.



The violence has deeply shaken the region, underscoring the fragile nature of sectarian relations in Pakistan, particularly in areas like Kurram, which has historically seen periodic tensions between Sunni and Shiite communities. The government’s efforts to broker peace through negotiations are ongoing, as both sides face immense pressure to de-escalate the conflict.

