Tesla Cybertruck crashes in Northern California, killing 3, seriously injuring 1

(MENAFN) Three people were killed and one seriously injured early Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and caught fire in Northern California, officials reported. The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. as the vehicle was returning from a “function,” according to Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers, though he did not provide further details about the event. The sole survivor was rescued by someone who had been at the same function but was driving a separate vehicle.



Chief Bowers stated that speed was likely a factor in the crash, but the investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. When emergency responders arrived, they found the Cybertruck engulfed in flames. Although the police officers attempted to use fire extinguishers, they were unsuccessful in containing the fire. The Piedmont Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze, which Chief Dave Brannigan noted was extinguished rapidly enough to suggest that the vehicle's large lithium-ion battery did not catch fire. He described the incident as being more typical of a car fire rather than one involving the electric vehicle's battery.



Authorities have not released any identifying information about the victims, citing family privacy. Bowers also addressed recent recalls of the Tesla Cybertruck, mentioning that there was no indication that mechanical failure contributed to the crash. The Cybertruck, which has been on sale for about a year, has been subject to six recalls, with the most recent occurring on November 5 due to a fault in the electric inverter, which can cause the drive wheels to lose power. However, there has been no confirmation that this issue was involved in the crash.

