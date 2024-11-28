Bank of Korea lowers key policy rate for 2nd consecutive month

(MENAFN) South Korea's central bank, the of Korea, made a move to ease economic pressure by lowering its key policy rate for the second consecutive month, responding to signs of a slowing economy. Following its latest policy meeting, the bank announced a quarter-percentage-point cut in its benchmark interest rate to 3 percent. The bank also revised its economic growth projections, reducing its forecast for this year from 2.4 percent to 2.2 percent, and for 2025, from 2.1 percent to 1.9 percent.



Despite the lingering challenges of high inflation and mounting household debt, the Bank of Korea is attempting to stimulate economic activity by lowering borrowing costs. This marks the second rate reduction since October, when the bank lowered its policy rate from 3.25 percent to 3 percent, its first cut since May 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes at a time when South Korea's export-driven economy faces increased uncertainty, fueled by global economic trends and geopolitical tensions.



In a statement, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang Yong acknowledged the difficult decision the bank faced in choosing between freezing the rate or reducing it further. The unexpected downturn in exports in the last quarter, coupled with the results of the recent US presidential election, weighed heavily on the decision. Governor Rhee explained that while the bank had anticipated some uncertainty from the election results, the unexpected “red sweep,” where one political party gained control of both the House and Senate, added a new layer of unpredictability.



Rhee also noted that the election victory of President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to implement significant tariffs on foreign goods, could further complicate South Korea's trade outlook. Although it is too early to determine the full impact, the potential for tariffs to disrupt global trade flows and affect South Korean exports has created heightened concerns about the future of the country's economy.

